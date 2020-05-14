Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to send on this day

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on May 14. It is the 363rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Sambhaji. He was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a successor of Maratha Empire. So, celebrate his birth anniversary with these warm wishes.

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated today on May 14. Sambhaji Bhosale was born on May 14, 1657, and he lost his mother at the age of two. So, he was raised by Jijabai. He was the eldest son of the founder of the Maratha kingdom Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his first wife Saibai. He became the successor of this empire after his father’s death and ruled for nine years.

Sambhaji ruled when Marathas were at war against the Mughal Empire and some other rulers like Siddis, Mysore and Portuguese in Goa. Sambhaji Maharaj was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and was regarded as the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire. Sambhaji led the Maratha army for the first time in the campaign of Maratha occupation of Kolwan in 1672 along with Peshwa Moropant Pingle.

Today, i.e. May 14, 2020, is the 363rd birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj. This day is a special occasion for the people of the Maharashtrian community. They send warm wishes and greetings to their loved ones to wish Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti. Some wishes, quotes and messages are given below.

Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Quotes, wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to send on this day

1- Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti to you and your family.

2- Let’s remember the great Maratha leader Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his valour with pride. Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti to everyone.

3- Remembering the contribution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Maratha reign on this day. Happy Sambhaji Maharaj 2020.

4- Tumhala sarvanna Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti chya Hardik Shubhechha.

5- Here are warm wishes and greetings on the 363rd birth anniversary of Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti.

