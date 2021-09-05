Happy Teacher's Day 2021: Quotes, messages and wishes to send your teachers on this day

Teachers play a vital role in our lives from childhood to adulthood in our overall development. They show us the path towards right and wrong. They teach us not only what’s written in the textbook, but also use their knowledge and experience to make us a better person along the way.

Teacher’s Day is observed on September 5 every year. This day is used to celebrate our valuable teachers and remember them for their honourable service. Teachers have nurtured us to show the right path always. They correct us when we are in the wrong and help us to achieve our goals.

Here are 10 quotes and messages you can send out to wish your teachers on this day:

A teacher’s purpose is not to create students in his own image, but to develop students who can create their own images. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Good teachers are had to find and we are really lucky to have you as our teacher. You made us want to become better students and better persons. That means a lot.

I consider myself very lucky to get a teacher like you. Thank you for always guiding me. Happy Teachers’ Day!

The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book. Thank you for being a wonderful teacher. Happy Teacher's Day!

You have really been the best teacher I have ever come across in my life. I'm eternally grateful for your guidance, sir. Happy Teachers' Day!

“Those who educate children well are more to be honoured than they who produce them; for these only gave them life, those the art of living well.” - Aristotle

“I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well." - Alexander the Great

To someone who has taken the time to listen to my concerns, guide me on the path to knowledge, and reassure me on my life’s path. Happy Teachers Day!

Good Teachers are the reason why ordinary students dream of doing extraordinary things… Happy Teachers Day

Dear teacher, without your guidance and wisdom, I wouldn’t be where I am right now! Thank you and Happy Teachers Day!

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2021: 4 Movies to watch that celebrate the student teacher bond