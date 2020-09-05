Happy Teachers’ Day: Quotes, Wishes, Messages and Status to show gratitude to people who shape students’ life

Celebrated on September 5 every year, Teachers’ Day marks the day we honour and appreciate the teachers for their contributions in our lives. Here is a list of quotes, messages and status you can share with your teachers.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated in India on September 5 every year to honour and appreciate the teachers for the special contributions they make in their students’ life. The day was first celebrated in 1962 to celebrate one of the greatest teachers the world has ever seen, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. His birthday serves as a day for celebration for all the students and their teachers.

On this day, teachers and students attend the school as usual, but classes and activities are replaced by activities of celebration, thanks and remembrance. Despite giving so much to their students, 2020 brought with it another challenge for teachers, but they were at the forefront of adapting to the changes and educate the children.

Here are some quotes, messages and thoughts you can share with your teachers to show gratitude for all the efforts they put into preparing their students to face the world.

Quotes:

1. “Those who educate children well are more to be honored than parents, for these only gave life, those the art of living well.” – Aristotle

2. "You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth." – Khalil Gibran

3. "I have always felt that the true text-book of the pupil is his teacher." – Mahatma Gandhi

4. "Good teachers know how to bring out the best in students." – Charles Kuralt

5. "Teachers are the backbone of any country, the pillar upon which all aspirations are converted into realities." – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

Wishes and messages

6. The patience and sacrifices of our teachers should be celebrated every day. Not just one day in a year. I wish you all the best on this special occasion. You are my most favourite teacher! Happy Teachers’ Day!

7. I have so much gratitude for you, teacher. You are a role model for all of your students. Thank you for making us wiser each day. Happy Teachers’ Day!

8. I found guidance, friendship, discipline, and love, everything in one person. And that person is you. Happy Teachers’ Day!

9. Wish you Happy Teachers’ Day! A good teacher is like a candle. It consumes itself to light the way for others.

10. A good company can be very helpful in building one’s personality. You guided us like a mentor and accompanied us like a friend. Happy Teachers' Day!

