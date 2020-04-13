Happy Vishu 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages to send your dear ones on this day

Kerala New Year 2020 Wishes and Quotes: Vishu is celebrated as the New Year for the people of Kerala. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and visiting Krishna temples are the prime parts of their Vishu celebration. Send these warm greetings to your friends and family to wish for the new year.

Vishu 2020 will be celebrated on April 14. It's the New Year Festival for the people of Kerala. This festival is celebrated on the first day of the month Medam, according to Malayalam calendar. The word Vishu means equal. It is celebrated with a lot of grandeur among the people of Kerala. On this day, people offer puja to the god to seek his blessings. They prepare a special meal on this day called Sadhya. It’s a mixture of salty, sweet, sour and bitter food items.

People mainly worship Lord Vishnu on this day in the form of Lord Krishna, who is one of the avatars of Vishnu. And they also visit Krishna temples. But this year, you cannot visit any temples or meet your dear ones due to the lockdown caused by COVID-19. So, these beautiful quotes can help you to wish your friends and family for the new year.

Kerala New Year 2020: wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages:

1- I’m sending my heartfelt wishes to you and your family on this auspicious day of Vishu.

2- May this New Year bring a lot of prosperity and good health for you. Happy Vishu.

3- Sending you lots of love and good luck on this auspicious day. Have a prosperous Vishukani.

4- I hope all your worries are vanished and may you get all the wisdom in your life. Have a very Happy Vishu.

5- May this New Year bring a lot of happiness for you and your family. Happy Vishu.

6- May the almighty fulfill all your wishes and dreams. Have an auspicious Vishu.

7- May you be successful in all your endeavours. Have a very wonderful Vishu with your loved ones.

8- May this entire year be blissful for you. Wishing you a very happy and auspicious Vishu.

