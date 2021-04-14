Happy Vishu 2021: Quotes, wishes, greetings and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones

Vishu festival marks day one of the Malayalam calendar. It is the Kerala new year that all Keralites celebrate with much joy and enthusiasm. Here are the best quotes and messages you can use to wish your loved ones today.

On this auspicious occasion, it is good to remain in touch with your loved ones and seek their blessings. Vishu festival marks the first day of the Malayalam calendar and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the state of Kerala by Malayalis. This year Vishu festival will be celebrated on April 14, 2021. It is celebrated by preparing delicacies like Veppampoorasam, Kanji and Mampazhapachadi.

It is the day when folks look forward to seeking blessings for the new year, starting the year on an auspicious note by offering prayers and sweet delicacies to Lord Vishnu and his incarnation, Krishna.

Reach out to your loved ones and wish them a happy Vishu 2021 by spreading joy and happiness in their lives. You can wish your peers or loved ones virtually and spread the message of good health, well being and abundance.

May the joyous moments of Vishu continue for the rest of the year and fill your life with great abundance!

May the festival of Vishu fill your moments with joy, love and happiness today and for the coming year. Wish you a happy Vishu!

Let’s welcome Vishu with new hope and a fresh start. Wishing everyone a great Vishu with much delight and happiness along the way!

God created the world on this day for his followers. May on this day you find new hope and happiness in your heart to make your life beautiful! Happy Vishu Kani!

May this Vishu bring lots of happiness and abundance into your lives. Wishing you a very happy Vishu!

Let’s usher in the new beginning and banish all our worries. Happy Vishu to all!

Prosperity, happiness, good health and wealth are the things that I wish you get this year in the manifold. Happy Vishu.

