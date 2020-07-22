Hariyali Teej 2020: Date, timings, significance and other important details of the festival

The Teej which falls in the month of Shravan is known as Hariyali Teej. Read on to know all the details of the festival.

Shravan aka Sawan month (July 6-Aug 3) is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The entire month, devotees observe fasts and perform pujas on special days like Mondays and during Nag Panchami and Hariyali Teej. Speaking of Hariyali Teej, it is of great significance and is celebrated with great zeal and fervour in India. The day is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and her blissful union with Lord Shiva. She is revered and prayed on this day as the Teej Mata. For the unversed, there are three types of Teej - Hariyali, Kajari and Hartalika.

The one which falls in the month of Shravan is known as Hariyali Teej or Shravan Teej. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday i.e. on July 23. Hariyali Teej is celebrated with enthusiasm in several states of India including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Parents of the married women send gifts for her and her in-laws and the gift pack is known as Sindhara. It usually contains new clothes, accessories, Ghewar, Mehendi, etc. And that's why Hariyali Teej is also known as Sindhara Teej.

Hariyali Teej 2020 Date

This year the festival falls on July 23.

Hariyali Teej 2020 Tithi

The Tritiya tithi starts at 7:22 PM on July 22 and ends at 5:03 PM on July 23.

Hariyali Teej Significance and celebrations

As per folklore, on the Tritiya Tithi (third day) in the month of Shravan, Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the Moon) Lord Shiva had accepted Goddes Parvati as his wife. For the unversed, Goddess Parvati had practised austerity for many years and observed fast so that she becomes the wife of Lord Shiva. Her dedication won over Shiva and she was accepted by him as his better half.



On this day, while unmarried women wish for a husband of their choice, and married women pray for marital bliss and the well-being and long life of their husbands. Since the festival celebrates the institution of marriage, women get dressed primarily green in colour. Women apply Mehendi on the palms and wear green-coloured bangles. Why colour green? The colour represents everlasting prosperity and auspiciousness.

Also, the Shravan month falls during the rainy season and the rains turn the surroundings green. Women and girls enjoy swing rides (jhulas which are set up under the trees), sing traditional songs, enjoy several festivities and pray to Goddess Parvati. They also observe fast and wait for the moon sighting.

ALSO READ Akshaya Tritiya - 5 traditional rituals performed on this auspicious day

Share your comment ×