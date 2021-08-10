Hariyali Teej 2021: History, significance and puja timings

Hariyali Teej is a festival that holds great significance in Hindu culture and community. It is one of the 3 famous Teejs, the other two include Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej. This year it will be celebrated on August 11. This festival is celebrated with huge fervour and enthusiasm all over the country.

The celebration of Hariyali Teej usually occurs on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in Shravana month, two days before Nag Panchami. Read on to the history and significance of this festival, along with puja timings and shubh muhurat.

History

Hariyali Teej is a festival that symbolises the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women, on this day, worship the Goddess and pray for marital bliss and happiness. Devotees also observe fasts on this day.

Significance

Hariyali Teej is a festival that signifies greenery and thus, on this day, married women dress up in green-coloured clothes and apply henna on their hands. Some women also observe the Shravan fast on this day. They pray to Goddess Parvati for a happy and fulfilling married life. To celebrate this day, families also send an auspicious gift basket called Sindhara for their daughter and daughter-in-law.

Puja timings

According to Drik Panchang, the puja timings for Hariyali Teej 2021 are as follows:

The tritiya tithi begins at 06.05 pm on August 10 and ends at 04.53 pm on August 11.

