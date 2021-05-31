Harmony and love in the cards for 3 zodiac signs this week; Read your weekly horoscope to find out more

Astrology predicts that this week is going to bring some luck and harmony in the marital life of the 3 zodiac signs. Read the weekly horoscope to find out more about your upcoming week from May 31 to June 6, 2021.

Astrologer Kalashanti Jyotish predicts what the stars have in store for Virgo, Libra and Aquarius zodiac signs. These 3 zodiac signs can expect harmony and balance between their partner that will bring some good fortune to their marital life.

Check out your weekly horoscope from May 31 to June 6 to find out more about your upcoming week as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will maintain a strong footing in their work throughout the week. You will maintain the highest level of congruity with your seniors. Salaried folks are likely to make some solid gains. Your efforts to make monetary gains will bear fruit. You will renew your bond with your life partner or lover with love and affection. However, you will have to cope with health-related issues.

Libra

Libra sign people will have to put in a lot of effort in the workplace. You shall make gains in money-related issues. The week shall bring some solid opportunities of making progress for students so they must make the best use of the opportunities. You will maintain harmony with your offspring. Business people are likely to make good gains. Your life partner will support you. A favourable stroke of luck will bring gains and success in your work.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people will experience a rise in their comforts and pleasures. A favourable stroke of luck will support business as well as salaried folks. Your seniors will stand with you in all the thick and thin. There will be chances of making monetary gains. Your income and prestige are set to soar high this week. You shall spend some lovely moments with your relatives. If there was any conflict in your marital life, it will get resolved and harmony will be restored.

