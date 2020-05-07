THIS is the harsh truth each zodiac sign needs to hear that people are scared to say

There are certain things that need to be told to each zodiac signs but no one ever tells them. Find out

There are certain things that are not easy in life and you’d rather not do it. One of which is telling the people what they actually need to hear. Everyone lives in a bubble of their own and self-realisation does not always come to them naturally. Now, if someone is being too self-centred, there’s a great chance you aren’t going to poke your nose in their business. Being honest is hard especially when you are calling someone out someone on their BS. Now, there are certain ways to handle it and you do not need to shock them.

So, to make the job easier and to tell without explaining too much, we have certain things that each zodiac sign needs to hear. Now, the best thing would be to read the things out on your own without people actually going through the awkward stages to explain it to you.

There’s a great chance that you’ll learn somethig new about yourself and grow.

ARIES

Aries, you have almost everything in life - friends, family, love, work and happiness. But, being said that you still have a lack of appreciation for the things you have and are always craving for more. You need to calm the hell down and appreciate what you already have instead of cribbing about what you want. Just start appreciating what you have before you lose it.

TAURUS

Taurus, you know you are stubborn and its time to get your sh*t in order. You may think people will think less of you if you let your guard down but it is actually the very opposite. They’ll think less of you if you are always stubborn and never seem to compromise. Your way of always thinking about the worse in any situation will only lead to stress. Keep it simple and easy, not everything is worth fighting for if your sanity is on the line.

GEMINI

Geminis are very social being but always being around people does not mean that they don’t have a guard around. They have the highest standing walls around themselves and they are always keeping people far off. Their fear of getting hurt is real which is why letting people close is a real issue for them.

CANCER

Cancer understands emotions compared to any other zodiac signs. They’re always trying to make people feel better and in the process often lose themselves. It is imperative for you to know that you come first before anyone else and if you do not understand that, others also won’t.

LEO

Leos are all about that self-love and self-attention but it takes no time for this to turn them into a self-centred person. It is important for you to know that everything is always not about you and even others have a fair share of drama in their lives. For a change, keep away from the drama and glamour and let your vulnerable self out.

VIRGO

Virgo is and will always be in control. Be it the people around or the situation, they are in control always. This controlling nature tends to push your family and friends away. But, you need to let things go for you to keep your sanity and relationships intact.

LIBRA

Libra, you are always looking out for others. You are always putting other people’s happiness first which often hampers with your own. They often build someone up so much that they do not realise that in fact, they are the ones falling down in the process. Learn to put yourself first more than anything (work and people) in your life.

SCORPIO

Scorpio, you get too attached, too quickly. Which is why when people, things or situations let them down, they find it difficult to let go. Moving on is something that is not in their dictionary and this is what makes them hooked on the past without them even glancing at what the future awaits for them.

SAGITTARIUS

Sagi, you are the life of the party and you know it. There’s always something going on in your life which is why you never seem to catch a break. As much as you want to be dancing around, it is time you understand that taking a step back and relaxing for once will actually keep you sane for longer.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are always people of the most self-control. But, the one negative thing about them is that they care too much of what others think of them. So much so that this behaviour often tends to annoy people close to them aka friends and family. Just care about yourself and people close to you. Others are always going to have an opinion about your life and its time you take a chill pill.

AQUARIUS

Totally opposite of Capricorns, Aquarians do not care about what people think of them. This is often a good thing but it gets annoying when the same kind of behaviour is with friends and family. You need to learn to be more sensitive towards others and yourself. Stop bottling up emotions and staying tough for no reason at all.

PISCES

You are neutral when it comes to emotions. You do not feel vulnerable showing them. But, in the process, you often get caught in them and it tends to hamper with your mental state. Often people want to tell you to get over yourself and enjoy the moment. Just get over what hurt you a long while ago and look forward to what is in store for you.

