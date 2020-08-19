Hartalika Teej 2020: 4 Things married women should AVOID doing

One of the most important festivals in India, Hartalika Teej is performed by both married and unmarried women in the honour of Goddess Parvati. Here are the 4 things married women should not do during this festival.

India is a land with diverse culture and diversity. From different languages to religions, Indian culture supports every belief and celebrates every festival. One of the most important Indian festivals, Hartalika Teej is dedicated to Maa Hartalika, also known as Goddess Parvati.





This festival is celebrated to mark the day when Lord Shiva accepted Goddess Parvati’s love for him. Both married and unmarried Indian women rejoice this festival in order to be loved by their husbands or get caring husbands. On the festival day, women get ready early in the morning and receive ‘Sindhara’ from family that consists of traditional dress, bangles, henna, sindoor and sweets. They gather in a circle and an idol of Goddess Parvati is kept in the middle. With lighting a mud lamp, they read teej katha and offer flowers, fruits, sweets and coins to the idol.

Here are the 4 things married women should avoid doing on Hartalika Teej:

1. Avoid if expecting

It is advised to avoid performing fast or diets during pregnancy. If one consumes less liquid during this time, it increases the possibility of dehydration and loss of essential nutrition. So, if you are expecting, avoid fasting.



2. Don't let the mud lamp fizzle out

The mud lamp should be secured at all times and one shouldn’t let it fizzle out. A well-lit mud lamp should last for a minimum 24 hours with enough oil. Secure it with a glass cover to avoid any sort of contact with air.



3. Keep hate away from your life

This festival is not just about fasting or praying throughout the whole day. One should understand the real meaning and intention behind this festival. This festival is all about celebrating love and care.





4. Avoid negative thoughts

Bringing all the grudges to an end, avoid cultivating bad and angry thoughts on this day and count all your blessings. Every relationship is full of ups and downs, but focussing on positivity during this day makes a big difference in the relationship

