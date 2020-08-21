Hartalika Teej: History, significance and why we celebrate the festival?

Hartalika Teej falls on August 21 this year. Read on to know about its history, significance and why we celebrate this auspicious festival.

Hartalika Teej is being celebrated today i.e. August 21. The day is marked on the Shukla Paksha Tritya of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu mythology, the festival is dedicated to Goddess Parvati’s reunion with Shiva after her 108 re-births. Devotees pray to statues of Parvati and Shiv idols to ask them for blessings.

The day comes a month after the celebration of Haryali Teej in India. Mostly, the day falls a day before Ganesha Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm by married women in Nepal and Indian states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar. Celebrated by married women, the festival has an interesting history.

History, significance and why Hartalika Teej is celebrated.

Hartalika Teej History and Significance

Did you know that Hartalika is a combination of two words - ‘harit’ meaning abduction and ‘aalika’ meaning a female friend? As per the Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati’s father had arranged for her to get married to Lord Vishnu, but the Goddess had performed severe austerity to have Lord Shiva as her husband. Parvati requested her friend to abduct her as she wanted to save this marriage from taking place.

After the planned abduction, she performed penance in the forest and immersed herself in the Lord Shiva's bhakti. After many years, Lord Shiva finally took notice and appeared before in his divine form and agreed to marry her.

It is believed that Lord Shiva agreed to marry Goddess Parvati after her 108 re-births on the day of Hartalika Teej.

Hence, the festival is celebrated by married women for marital harmony by observing a Nirjala Vrat, which involves a day-long fast without drinking water or eating anything. This fast is significant of marital bliss and the aim is to seek the wellness of their husband, children and their own.

