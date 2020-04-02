Have a Coronavirus story to share? We are giving you a platform to share your stories anonymously

Our life has come to a standstill because of Coronavirus, and if you have something to share about how your life has changed, then we are giving you an opportunity to do. Read below to find out how.

The cases of coronavirus are rising across the globe. This pandemic has affected over 200 countries so far. The total number of positive cases registered in the world stands at 9,37,567, while the death toll stands at 47,256. And whatever is happening in the world is not only uncalled for but is also heart-wrenching at the same time. We are sitting at home, our social and professional life has come at a standstill, the economy is blowing up in the air, and people are still staying away from their family in this time of distress.

Honestly, none of us are happy to read the same news daily. Hence, we are trying to do everything we can to stay positive and keep our mental health in check. We are reading positive stories, learning new things online, doing household chores, helping our mum in the kitchen, video calling our friends and binge-watching our favourite shows on various streaming platforms. But still, we have that void in our heart, we want to talk, we want to share our story, but we don't know where to go and what to do.

Well, guess what, Pinkvilla is giving you a platform to share your story. You can share what you feel about social distancing, coronavirus, lockdown and life at present, in general, on our website. We have created a section for you to express what you feel. The best part about this section is that you don't have to mention your name, which allows you to pen down your true feelings.

So what are you waiting for? Click on the link and share your feelings anonymously right away. Let the world know how you are coping with this and let's be each other's strength in this time of trouble. Words have the power to make you feel better, and we have given that power to you, so use it at your best.

