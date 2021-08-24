Have a look at the most famous dialogues from Bollywood films

Bollywood is filled with larger-than-life films. It is the go-to place if you want to watch films that are unabashedly colourful and grand! The world of Bollywood includes people suddenly breaking out into a dance sequence and constant background music! People are dressed in the best of clothes and live in the prettiest of houses.

From the characters and plot to the music and dialogues, everything in Bollywood is unapologetically dramatic! So we have for you a list of some of the most iconic dialogues from Bollywood films that have managed to make a mark in our minds!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

“Bade bade shehron mein aisi chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehte hain, Senorita.”

Deewar

“Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gadi hai, bank-balance hai tumhare paas kya hai? Mere paas Maa hai.”

Anand

“Babu Moshai, zindagi badi honi chahiye, lambi nahi!”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

“Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek hi baar hoti hai...aur pyar bhi ek hi baar hota hai.”

Rowdy Rathore

“Jo main bolta hoon woh main karta hoon...jo main nahi bolta woh main definitely karta hoon.”

Jab We Met

“Main apni favorite hoon.”

Chak De India!

“Har team main bas ek hi gunda ho sakta hai aur iss team ka gunda main hoon!”

Mohabbatein

“Parampara. Pratishtha. Anushasan. Yeh is gurukul ke teen stambh hai."

