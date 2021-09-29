Have a look at these quotes about hope and positivity

The pandemic has brought us all to the edge. We no longer feel content, satisfied or happy. These unprecedented times I made sure that I mention as goes for a toss! At such times, looking at the bright side of things can be quite difficult. But one should never lose hope. The future does hold a great deal of things that will surely make you happy.

So to instil this belief in your minds, we have to use some quotes on being hopeful and positive even during these trying times.

“Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul and sings the tune without the words and never stops at all.” – Emily Dickinson

“Hope can be a powerful force. Maybe there’s no actual magic in it, but when you know what you hope for most and hold it like a light within you, you can make things happen, almost like magic.” – Laini Taylor

“We have always held to the hope, the belief, the conviction that there is a better life, a better world, beyond the horizon.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt

“Hope can get you through anything.” - Jamie Ford

“Remember, Hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies.” -Stephen King

“Every moment has its pleasures and its hope.” - Jane Austen

“We must vote for hope, vote for life, vote for a brighter future for all of our loved ones.” – Ed Markey

“A dream is the bearer of a new possibility, the enlarged horizon, the great hope.” – Howard Thurman

“Hope lies in dreams, in imagination, and in the courage of those who dare to make dreams into reality.” – Jonas Salk

“There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.” – Bernard Williams

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all of the darkness.” – Desmond Tutu

“Hope is a waking dream.” – Aristotle

“To live without hope is to cease to live.” – Fyodor Dostoyevsky

“The miserable have no other medicine but only hope.” – William Shakespeare

“Time is no longer endless or the horizon destitute of hope.” – Charles Lindbergh

