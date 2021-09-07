Have you been feeling low lately? Here are 6 feel-good books to keep your spirits high!

The past year and a half of tumultuous times have been stressful for all of us. What with all the negative things happening around us, being locked inside and forced to stay away from human contact, we can’t help but feel a bit low every now and then. On the brighter side, there has never been a better time to catch up on reading!

If you are an avid reader, you know a good book can take you places. You can sit on your couch and wander the world, meet innumerable people that feel real and close to you and stimulate your mind to its highest potential! Whether you are a fan of fiction and fantasy or you love the realest stories, you should delve into an immersive book every now and then - you deserve an escape too! If you have been feeling low and unmotivated lately, here is a list of our favourite feel-good books that can help lighten and brighten your world! Add the best of the best books to your reading list today!

1. A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman - Paperback

This is a phenomenal debut by the Swedish columnist, published in English in 2014 when it became a New York Times bestseller! It is a heartwarming, funny, deeply moving and uplifting tale of a grumpy old Swedish widower that will have you laughing one moment and sobbing the other! A lovely tale of love, community and changes, this one is bound to leave you with a spring in your step!

2. Bossypants by Tina Fey - Paperback

This is a hilarious autobiography that touches upon the highs and the lows of award-winning comedian Tina Fey’s life and career. A spirited and whip-smart book, not much unlike the author herself, this book gives great insights into being a boss-woman in an industry dominated by the opposite gender and is a motivational, introspective and humorous read!

3. The Little Prince by Antoine Saint-Exupéry - Paperback

This timeless novella was first published in English and French in April of 1943. Ever since, it has been a classic, must-read for every generation! It follows a little prince’s journey and explorations of space, which is a light but very thought-provoking read. His observations of human nature and life were a remarkable metaphor for social commentary of the future, which is both pessimistic and optimistic.

4. Norwegian Wood by Haruki Murakami - Paperback

This is the haunting, evocative and entertaining book that made Murakami a literary superstar across the world! It is a captivating story of a young man caught adrift in uneasy worldly problems - guaranteed to make you want to fall in love, and think about your life, relationships and place in this world.

5. Me Talk Pretty One Day by David Sedaris - Paperback

This one is a witty, wry and dazzling collection of essays by Grammy-nominated author David Sedaris. A light, fun read, it talks about the struggles of living in a foreign country and learning their language, in this case French by a sadistic teacher, in the most hilarious way possible. This one is guaranteed to have you chuckling throughout the ride!

