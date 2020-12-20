Having trouble confessing emotions? Find out which are the most emotionally detached zodiac signs

Being emotionally distant and not revealing feelings is something that some of us are accustomed to. Staying away from emotions is a better option than confessing them. Here are 4 zodiac signs that are most likely to be emotionally detached.

Revealing emotions and expressing them is a foreign feeling to some of us. These emotions often get pent up inside and we often struggle to express thoughts or desires. What’s on our mind, you will never know. What we show on our face is often hidden from how we are feeling from inside.

This is a common problem for a lot of us. Some people prefer keeping their emotions hidden from the rest of the world. It feels easy to cry and vent feelings behind closed doors than in a room full of people. The need to put a strong act and not be vulnerable is something that has been taught to us by our elders and hence, this is the reason why today people prefer being emotionally distant and detached in relationships. Due to less exposure of one’s true feelings and confessing them, here are 4 zodiac signs that prefer being emotionally detached.

Capricorn

Capricorns are famous for being one of the coldest, reserved and detached people. They simply cannot afford to get emotional and stay away from catching feelings. They will never let their guards down and like to dissolve themselves into work.

Leo

Leos are the most kind-hearted and generous people. However, when it comes to expressing emotions, catching feelings, they prefer to keep it cool and stay out of relationships. They rarely show their vulnerable side and only speak in facts. They like to think from their minds and keep their heart strong by not letting it break multiple times.

Aquarius

Once you break an Aquarian’s heart, there is no looking back. Aquarius is a completely changed person after they have gone through heartbreak as they cope differently from others. Their way of coping is drifting away from the idea of love and avoiding confrontations about feelings and emotions. Hence, they prefer a very detached life even though they might come across as deep thinkers and overly caring people.

Scorpio

This mysterious zodiac sign like to keep their secrets hidden from the rest of the world. Extremely secretive, you will rarely see a Scorpion opening up or revealing their emotions. Scorpios always keep themselves away from catching feelings so that they do not have to express them to anyone. The will always have a dark exterior that is not easy to break in.

Also Read: 5 Most dangerous zodiac signs who should never be provoked

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×