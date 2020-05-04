Having vivid dreams during lockdown? Here's what the 5 most common dreams mean

We all dream while sleeping. But since the lockdown have your dreams gotten more vivid? Read on to know what it means.

It has been more than a month since we have all been locked down. And since we all started staying home all day, it has become the norm to sleep more. And while sleeping, it is normal to have dreams. But after the Ccoronavirus pandemic, more and more people have begun to talk about how different and vivid their dreams have become. Many people even revealed that they have been having nightmarish dreams since the lockdown.

This pandemic has brought with it lots of anxiety and stress and it seems like our brains have trouble processing it, which has an effect on our subconscious mind as well.

Now that people also have less things to do, lesser stimulation, their imagination and dreams tend to become more vivid.

Some of the most common dreams include:

Going back to childhood

Childhood in most cases brings about a sense of comfort and security. Going back to this place in dreams makes you feel safe. Having such dreams means that you are anxious and there are issues that need to be attended to. But till that is resolved, you are in your place of comfort.

Large gathertings

One of the most common and relatable dreams right now, is dreaming of large gatherings, possibly your close friends and family. It means that you are missing the bond and the people in the dream

Falling

A fairly common dream, falling signifies anxiety of sorts. It could also signify loss of control in your daily life and is believed to be that something in your life is spiraling our of control.

You can't run

No matter how hard you're trying, you can't seem to run or feel like you are running extremely slowly. This indicates that you are suffering from low self esteem and lack of confidence or feel powerless in a situation you are going through.

Dreams of the dead

If you are constantly dreaming of people or animals around you dying, it could mean that you are getting influenced by negative people and emotions. It just means that you need to resolve your feelings so that things in life can get back to normal.

