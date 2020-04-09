Healthcare worker couple shares an emotional moment in hazmat suits; Check it out

The pandemic Coronavirus has affected affected the entire world. The number of cases is constantly increasing each day along with the death toll. Most of the countries have implemented lockdown, so general public have to stay at home. During this crisis, medical professionals are sacrificing their family to serve the people of their country. They all are observing self-quarantine to keep their families safe from this COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, a couple, who are both medical professionals, shared a picture of their emotional moment wearing hazmat suits. This picture was shared in Twitter by Indian Forest Services Officer Sudha Ramen. Sudha wrote the couple can only touch each other through the protective suits.

To all the Health care personnels across the globe.. Salutes and on

#WorldHealthDay

This picture of a couple who work day & night to fight COVID speaks volumes. They can touch each other only when they are in the protective gears. #COVIDWarriors #Inspiration pic.twitter.com/0knAjBJLXN — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) April 7, 2020

This overwhelming moment has left Twitterati heartbroken. They are posting comments to praise the healthcare workers for their sacrifice and duty.