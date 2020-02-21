Heartbreaking video: 9 year old says, "I want to die" after being bullied

Bullying is known to impact a child's mind and life in a big way but when a 9-year-old wants to kill himself then we should know that it's gone too far.

We've all been bullied at school sometime or the other. Bullying and ragging may be banned but that doesn't mean that it doesn't happen. Sadly, it's something that has become a terrible cycle that we haven't been able to break. When someone is bullied they tend to bully others as they grow up and this abusive cycle continues. Bullying and ragging is the kind of abuse that tends to take a toll on people over time and does an immense amount of damage to one's mental health. All of this has reached a point where most people are giving up and committing suicide. This form of harassment has taken a toll on most children and young adults and this is the kind of emotional baggage that we carry on to our adulthood as well.

People are bullied for all sorts of reasons and the biggest one is their body. Body shaming seems to have become one of the most common types of bullying. People are called fat and ugly or dark or sometimes even for being too thin or short. If you don't live up to the beauty standards of the society you will simply be bullied for being the way you are. In a recent incident, a 9-year-old child was bullied at school because he suffers from achondroplasia which is a type of dwarfism.

In a video recorded by his mother, you can hear him saying that he wants to die and he needs a rope. For a child as young as 9 years old, he wants to kill himself which is a clear indication of the poor condition of the society we live in. This video went viral on the internet and the mother and the child named Quaden received a lot of love and support from people all over the world as well as some celebrities too.

A 9 year old wanting to commit suicide due to bullies.. what the hell is this world coming to. A child, especially that young shouldn’t EVER have to feel like this. This is absolutely heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/edd8eQUbAM — Kell-MUFC (@KellyFosters) February 21, 2020

Comedian Brad Williams who suffers from dwarfism set up a crowdfunding page on GoFundMe to raise enough money to help the child visit Disneyland, US. He was quoted saying this to DailyMail that he is setting up this page in order to let Quaden know that bullying will not be tolerated and that he is a wonderful person who deserves a lot of joy. Huge Jackman also left a loving and supportive message for the child.

The child's mother, Yarraka was quoted saying that she prefers to keep these things private but this was the last straw and she needed to let the world know how bullying affects a child. This is why it's important to provide our kids with adequate support and take strict action against bullying before it takes a toll on their mental health.

