Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke in Children: Here's what parents need to know

Heat stroke and exhaustion are quite common in babies and kids. This happens during the warm weather due to several reasons. Read below to know the signs and prevention tips of these two problems.
Not only adults, kids and babies are also get affected and may fall ill due to the scorching heat during humid and warm weather. Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke have also been spotted in babies and kids due to the lack of proper hydration, rest periods, etc. Some other causes also play a major role in kids for having heat stroke and exhaustion like improper and uncomfortable clothes material.   

This problem starts to spike during summer season and may continue till the monsoon. So, parents have to be extra careful to protect their little ones from the heat. Read on to know more about these issues.

Signs and prevention tips for heat stroke and heat exhaustion:

Symptoms of heat exhaustion in kids: 

1.Elevated body temperature; but less than 104-degree Fahrenheit.

2.Cool and clammy skin.

3.Goose bumps.

4.Fainting, dizziness and weakness.

5.Increased amount of sweat, thirst and irritability.

6.Muscle cramps and nausea.

What to do?

If you see these symptoms in your child, then you can do the following:

1. Bring them to a cool and shaded place.

2. Get them to drink more fluids which have salt.

3. Apply a cold or wet towel or sponge on the skin.

4. If they complain of having cramps, then gently massage that area.

Symptoms of heatstroke in kids

Your child might have had heatstroke if he has the below symptoms: 

1.Extremely high body temperature.

2.Absence of sweating.

3.Confusion.

4.Hot and dry skin.

5.Loss of consciousness.

6.Nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

7.Rapid breathing and heartbeat.

8.Severe headache.

9.Weakness or dizziness.

Heatstroke in babies

As we have already mentioned, babies might also have heatstroke and the signs are as follows:

1.Rapid breathing.

2.Restlessness.

3.Vomiting.

4.Irritability.

5.Lethargy.

Actions to take

These signs are indicators that your child may have heat stroke. So, take the following immediate steps:

1.Bring him indoor and undress him.

2.Constantly put a cold towel on his or her entire body frequently.

3.You can also keep them in a cold water bathtub.

4.Avoid giving frequent fluids.

Shade, hydration and appropriate clothing are the best ways to prevent heatstroke and heat exhaustion in both babies and kids.

DISCLAIMER: Don’t delay in calling the paediatrician if things get worse

