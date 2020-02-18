Heavy Earrings Hack: Here's how you can avoid painful and stretched earlobe

Are you avoiding wearing heavy and dangly earrings as you suffer from pain and droopiness? Fret not, follow this hack and say bye to earlobe woes.

Are you fond of heavy earrings but avoiding them of late as your earlobe aches or due to bigger hole making them droopy? Fret not as today we are talking about a simple hack that will resolve this issue and you can once again start wearing chunky and big earrings. I recently came across a video of Dolly Jain in which she gave a simple yet clever hack or tip to tackle this issue. Speaking of the issue, many people especially aged ones face this problem more cause as we get older we also lose the elasticity of the skin. And that's why many people switch to studs and smaller earrings over dangly ones as bigger ones weigh down the earlobes leading to pain, bleeding and stretching of it. Some times stud earrings don't even fit the earlobes anymore as the earlobe hole gets stretched beyond required.

In the video, we can see Dolly talking about and giving us a simple hack. One has to simply take waterproof band-aid and peel it off. Cut a little piece out of it and place it behind the back of the earlobe. It will act as a second layer to the skin of the earlobe. The best part is that it is transparent so it does not get noticed. So, while wearing the earring, piece the stick of the earring through the band-aid and put the screw of the earring like we usually do. And voila, the earring will stay put at the place and won't lead to drooping as well. With the hack, apparently the hole in the earlobe will also not expand, which usually happens over the years.

\Another good part of this hack is that we know that band-aid won't hamper our skin as they are made accordingly for the same. So you don't have to worry about allergies or any other skin related issues. Also, while poking through the band-aid make sure you do it from the start of the hole and not from the middle or below part of the earlobe. This hack is also great to be brides and brides, who have to continuously wear heavy earrings for several occasions.

