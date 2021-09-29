Hello Therapist: I am 35 years old and want to quit my job as I'm not appreciated there: What should I do?

Hello Therapist,

Hi, I am 35 years old and now in a dilemma to quit my job. Have been working very hard but don't get the appreciation I deserve. I end up getting into a fight with my family because of this. I feel immensely guilty. Please suggest

There has to be some factor at work that is preventing you from getting the appreciation you deserve. You should find out what exactly is going wrong. Take the help of a senior or a colleague. Make your family understand your point of view. If you feel you can’t progress further here and have exhausted all personal resources but are still unsuccessful then you could think of quitting.

However, it would be advisable to look for another job first and then quit this one. The pandemic has caused many economic losses and good jobs are difficult to find.

Inputs by: Dr. Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

