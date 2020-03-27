Here 6 positive things that you can do during the coronavirus pandemic

With the coronavirus outbreak, there are a variety of other problems and if you feel the need to help, you can do it without stepping out of the house and taking health risks.

Coronavirus started from Wuhan, China and managed to spread across the world to nearly 170 countries and infected a large number of people. We're in the middle of a major health crisis as novel coronavirus has turned into a full-blown pandemic and left people shaken across the globe. COVID-19 has also led to widespread panic and fear which is making it even more difficult to contain coronavirus which has no cure yet. While the worlds best minds are working together to find a cure for this contagious virus, most countries are going into lockdown and taking preventive measures to save lives and flatten the curve but not letting this virus claim more lives. Many doctors and nurses and health officials are working with coronavirus patients and trying to manage this health crisis. India has 677 confirmed cases of coronavirus and many of us want to help in this time of need instead of sitting at home and doing nothing. But you don't have to step out in order to help the people affected by the novel coronavirus. You can do some positive things to help people while protecting your own health as well.

Here are some ways you can help during this coronavirus pandemic without stepping out of the comfort of your home.

1. You can buy groceries for needy people who depend on daily wages and cannot afford to buy their own groceries. You can do this by donating online. There are various apps and websites that allow NGOs to crowdfund in order to provide food to the needy and you can also contribute directly via the website of the NGOs.

2. The best thing that you can do during this time is to prevent misinformation. People have been forwarding numerous messages with fake news and misinformation that is leading to bigger problems. You can start by breaking the cycle and sending across the correct information shared by the health officials.

3. If you know anyone who has been home quarantined or has contracted coronavirus, you can support them by sending them supportive messages and being there for them. Lend them your ear every now and then and be available for them on call or video call.

4. Donate money to hospitals or research centres and help them with the funding they need to handle the coronavirus pandemic. Help them with resources which can help the coronavirus patients.

5. Help out the people who are feeding the poor. Contribute to NGOs and activists who are feeding the poor and if you cannot contribute with money, contribute by making food packets and sending it to them.

6. Contribute towards animal care. Pets are being abandoned and strays are left without food and water. Feed the strays around your area or donate money to NGOs and feeders or animal activists who help animals.

