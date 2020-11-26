HERE are 5 interesting ways to decorate your newborn’s bedroom and have the ultimate nursery

Decorating your kid’s nursery is indeed fun and exciting. There are many ways to decorate the baby’s bedroom. Check out these 5 ideas to design the perfect nursery for your newborn.

While you are waiting for your newborn to arrive, you can utilise that time to plan your child’s bedroom and start decorating it. There are many ways to decorate your kid’s nursery. To begin with, you can decide on a colour scheme for the room. The room needs to be comfortable and cosy and should not have any sharp or heavy furniture.

The room should be cute and colourful and should have a warm vibe. It should have all the essentials and completely be baby safe. Here are some useful and creative ideas to decorate the perfect nursery for your newborn.

Choose colourful furniture

Pick colourful and fun furniture items like animal-shaped chairs and a cute crib to make the room pleasing to the eye and cosy.

Opt for Pastels

Paint the wall in a soft pastel shade to make the room look elegant and peaceful. Choose shades like lilac, baby pink, ice blue etc to give the room a soothing and warm vibe.

Baby proof

Cover all the edges of the furniture, keep cushions on the floor and do not leave any sharp objects in the room. Keep the crib secure and cushioned from all sides.

Nightlight

Have a night lamp in the room to ensure that the room is not pitch dark in the night. You can also stick stars that glow in the dark on the ceiling.

Ditch the stereotypical decor

Do away with the done to death gender-specific decorating ideas. The room necessarily doesn’t have to be blue and filled with cars if it’s a boy or pink and full of dolls if it's a girl. Opt for a gender-neutral theme and decorate your room accordingly.

