HERE are 5 remedies to treat diaper rash in babies

Diapers are a necessity for kids and it is essential for mothers to take care of their babies to prevent them from diaper rash. Here are 5 remedies and home treatments that can help moms to treat diaper rashes.

Diaper rash is one of the most common skin rashes that occurs in babies due to wearing diapers. It is important for caregivers and mothers to treat the rash to prevent the symptoms from getting worse.

They can get painful and leave marks on your baby’s skin. The baby’s skin is super sensitive and the rash will be red colour on their buttocks and in diaper clad areas. Some mothers get cloth diapers that feel good on your baby’s skin and prevent from developing a rash. To prevent this rash from getting worse, here are 5 home remedies to treat diaper rash.

Coconut oil

The best way to treat a diaper rash in babies is by applying coconut oil and gently massaging the area where the rash is. Coconut oil is best for anti-fungal and antibacterial properties and it is one of the most effective remedies for diaper rash,

Aloe vera gel

To soothe the baby’s skin where the rash has developed, aloe vera gel works best. Aloe gel fro the plants can be used for several skin treatments.

Breast milk

Breastfeeding moms can also use breast milk to nourish the area where the rash is. It has natural anti-infective properties and works effectively.

Oatmeal bath

An oatmeal bath can reduce inflammation and irritation caused by a diaper rash in babies. It also reduces itching and pain.

Change diapers regularly

This goes without saying. Changing diapers often is the most effective way of treating a diaper rash. Moms should make sure of this and ensure they are keeping the diapers.

Credits :Pexels

