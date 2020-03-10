Here are 6 festivals from around the world that are similar to Holi

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Holi is a fun festival but we're not the only people who enjoy getting messy to celebrate a festival, there are numerous other festivals across the globe that are equally messy.

It's Holi and we all love playing with colours and getting messy and dirty on this day. This day begins with lots of enthusiasm and fun Holi pranks. Everyone loves a fun and messy festival and we enjoy getting dirty with all kinds of colours during this crazy festival. This festival of colours is one of the most loved and enjoyed festivals in India. But we're not the only ones who enjoy getting messy to celebrate together. There are many other festivals around the world that are very much like Holi. These festivals are all about getting dirty and messy and having loads of fun. Such events fill our hearts with joy and put us all in a good mood. After all, who doesn't like having a day when they can get messy without feeling guilty and play fun pranks on each other and enjoy all the chaos around them. There are many other messy celebrations like Holi across the world that are just as much fun. Here is a list of Holi like festivals from across the globe.

1. La Tomatina

In Spain, people celebrate this festival by squishing and throwing tomatoes at each other. It is celebrated in Buñol and is one of the most popular messy festivals. It is usually celebrated in the month of August.

2. Boryeong Mud Festival

In the town of Boryeong, South Korea people celebrate the mud festival by coming together and indulging in mud baths and mud fightings and obviously there are mud massages which are popular for the benefits due to the mineral present in the mud.

3. Battle of Oranges

People in Italy love getting messy with oranges. They celebrate a battle of oranges where they make two teams and attack each other with oranges and get downright messy and orangy.

4. Battle of Wine

People in Spain clearly love getting messy because they have another very messy festival, the Haro Wine Festival which takes place in Haro. People drink wine and have wine competitions but this festival is incomplete until everyone is drenched in some red wine from head to tow.

5. Songkran

This fun water festival is celebrated in Thailand and it's a 3-day festival celebrated in the month of April. People carry water guns and buckets of ice-cold water and drench unsuspecting people with it. It's basically a water fight that everyone needs to be prepared for.

6. Watermelon Festival

In Chinchilla, Queensland, Australia, people celebrate a watermelon festival which is a week-long festival which has some fun watermelon games and competitions and it often gets messy in the end. People often join contests which require them to crack open watermelons with their heads.

