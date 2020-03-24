Here are 7 fun android multiplayer games to play while remaining home quarantined during Coronavirus lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown has left a lot of us feeling bored but there are some interesting multiplayer android games that we can play with our family and friends while staying quarantined and keep ourselves entertained.

The global coronavirus pandemic has left people across the globe shaken and fearing for their lives. This virus has been claiming more and more lives around the world and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across the globe continues to rise. This deadly virus has already claimed 9 lives in our country and only 37 people out of 492 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been cured yet. This virus is said to have a high mortality rate but researchers have claimed that people above the age of 60 are more vulnerable to coronavirus due to their low immunity and underlying health conditions. The spread of this disease has caused us to all to stay isolated and quarantined at home keeping in mind the public health with the aim to prevent it from spreading further. Nearly the entire country is on lockdown due to this contagious disease and people are left with nothing to do since the entertainment industry has also taken a hit. This is why we're all looking for things to do one such interesting thing to do is to go on gaming mode with our friends and socialising while remaining safely quarantined inside our homes for the next 14 days as recommended by health ministry. Here are some interesting real-time multiplayer games for android.

1. AdventureQuest 3D

This game is a strategy game and has numerous quests that you can do along with some classes and raids and it also contains dungeons and some crafting. You can play this game on your phone or your laptop or personal computer.

2. Asphalt 9: Legends

This is a car racing game that you can play against AI or other human players and unlock other races and events and upgrade your car and have fun with your friends.

3. Call of Duty

This popular game has an android version that you can download and it also contains numerous multiplayer modes to choose from. It is a battle game series with different weapons and gears.

4. Critical Ops

This is a shooting game where you can shoot a group of terrorists. This combat game has a multiplayer mode wherein you can pick your side and be the shooter or a terrorist and upgrade your gear.

5. Crossy Road

This is an arcade-like game where you have to cross various roads and streams without dying in order to get to the next level and has a multiplayer mode where 2 to 4 people can play this game together.

6. Hearthstone

This game is all about card battle. You have to build a deck of different cards and duel with others. You can play against an AI or human players and you can play this game on your phone and even on your laptop or PC.

7. Unkilled

This game contains numerous missions or levels where you have to hunt and kill zombies. You also have to collect weapons and upgrade and this game has a multiplayer mode wherein you can also build an army of zombies and attack the bases of other players.

