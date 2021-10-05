Here are some clever bios that you can add to your online dating profile

Are you new to online dating? Then you probably aren’t very familiar with the concept of bios and the significance that they hold! When creating a profile on a dating app a bio is basically a way to describe yourself in 2-3 lines. It is thus imperative for you to show off all your skills and talk about your interests and likes in these lines.

So here are some funny, witty and attractive bios that you can definitely take inspiration from and add these to your dating profile to get the maximum number of matches.

“I'm here on this app to meet you so can you do me one favor to help me out? I have a quick question for you to answer. What's the first date you've always wanted to go on and have never come close to? Click the message button and let me know!"

“A thoughtful mind with positivity is my strong point.”

“A little adjustment is always better than a valueless argument.”

“Different from everyone because I don’t want to be the same.”

“My character is the dignity for my love life.”

“God is really creative, I mean look at me.”

“I am a star. To get me just look at the sky. I am looking for you.”

“I’m THAT complicated, mysterious, yet content with the “simple” things in life. Don’t try to understand me; you won’t figure me out. But you’re free to like me the way I am.”

“If Internet Explorer is brave enough to ask you to be your default browser, I’m brave enough to ask you out!”

Also Read: 5 Tips to help you deal with negative thoughts