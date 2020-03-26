Here are some interesting things that you can learn online during the coronavirus lockdown

The whole country has gone into lockdown to contain the deadly coronavirus that has been claiming lives across the globe but you don't have to get bored or feel trapped inside your home instead you can take up some interesting online course to learn something new during this time.

The coronavirus outbreak has left us all trapped inside our homes with not much to do. While we're coming across many work from home and workout at home posts on social media, we all know that we're getting bored out of our minds and have very little to do. The confirmed coronavirus cases in India has been on the rise and has gone above 600 and the death toll is at 13 in India. Our government is working hard on containing this virus and prevent it from spreading further and taking a toll on our nation. This is why our country has gone into a complete lockdown and section 144 has been imposed in numerous states and people have been told to stay home and avoid stepping out until and unless it is necessary and this has left us all in trouble. For those who are working from home, life isn't too tough but for those of us who have nothing to do, there's only so much binge-watching that you can do. This is why we suggest that you use this time to learn something new and take up some interesting courses online. Here's a list of fun courses that you can take online during the coronavirus lockdown to learn something new.

1. Reiki

Reiki is a form of energy healing. It is believed that learning the art of energy healing can help you heal mentally, physically and emotionally by sharing of universal energy. This can be an interesting art to learn and while we do not know if there's any truth to it, it does help you relax and promotes spiritual and mental well-being.

2. Tarot Card Reading

Tarot card reading is the practice of using tarot cards to predict or rather understand the past, present and future. You will be able to learn how to ask a question and get an answer from the universe in the form of a tarot card.

3. Neuroplasticity

This is an understanding of hour our brain works and changes over time and can help you become more flexible mentally and rewire your brain and change bad habits and develop good ones. It can also help you learn how to alter memories.

4. Body Language

Understanding the human mind and human behaviour is not very difficult if you learn to read and understand body language. Learn how to read body language online.

5. Ghost Hunting

We've all heard about spooky ghosts, spirits and hauntings that have left people fearing for their lives. You can always learn how to communicate with spirits and learn more about the paranormal and become a ghost hunter.

6. Animal Communication

This course is where you can learn how to communicate with animals telepathically and learn how to bond with them and help them through their difficult times and solve problems.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More