Here are some tips to sanitise your car during the coronavirus outbreak

You may have disinfected your home and clothes but did you also disinfect and sanitise your car? Your car can be a breeding spot for germs and bacteria which is why it is important to clean your car as well.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to widespread panic as this virus continues to spread and claim lives. India has gone into a complete lockdown and people have started practising social distancing. While people have managed to disinfect their homes and have stocked up one hand sanitizers and are doing their best to prevent coronavirus from spreading further. But even during the lockdown, most of us have to step out to stock up on groceries and other essentials and everyone is trying to play safe by going out in their car in order to protect themselves. In the middle of all of this, we all have forgotten all about cleaning up and sanitizing our car in order to prevent coronavirus from spreading. This is why it's very important that we do our bit and clean our car thoroughly as well and minimise the risk of coronavirus. After all, prevention is better than cure.

Here are some tips to sanitize your car the right way during the coronavirus pandemic.

1. You can begin by cleaning the dirt and grime from your car and washing it thoroughly with some soap water and some disinfectant to remove the bacteria from the outside of your car along with the dirt and grime.

2. The steering wheel is nearly as dirty as your toilet seat. It has all the bacteria from our hands and it may not look dirty but it needs to be cleaned and disinfected. Use a good disinfectant or sanitiser to clean the steering wheel.

3. Clean all the buttons, handles, gear and knobs with a good disinfectant or sanitiser. Remember to use a gentle cloth or a tissue to wipe the buttons in your car. Also, clean the cup holders, dashboard and the armrest as well.

4. Use an alcohol-based sanitiser or wipe to clean the car seats and then let them dry. If your car seats are made of cloth, use a brush or a vacuum cleaner to clean them properly and spray some disinfectant.

5. We use our car keys and keep them in numerous different places where it may come in contact with bacteria. This is why it's very important to clean your keys with a sanitiser.

