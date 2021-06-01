Here are the steps to watch an Instagram Live Video after it has ended

Missed the Live Video of your favourite celebrity? Don’t worry you can watch it again by simply following the steps given below.

Instagram Live is a great way to connect with users and get a sneak peek into their lives. After watching a live video, Instagram also suggests you watch other users who go live at that very moment. Watching a live video is catchy and appealing, to say the least. You can easily spend hours scrolling through the Live Story content.

But there can be times when you unknowingly miss the live video of your favourite influencer or celebrity. At such times, it can be frustrating and you can feel helpless. But thankfully for you, Instagram does have the feature to replay the live content, so that those who have missed it, can watch it. Here’s how to go about it.

1. The user who went live on Instagram has the option to share their Live video on their story for up to 24 hours. If you have missed their Live video, you can simply open their profile on Instagram and check out their story. Tap the play button to watch the video while also browsing through the comments and likes.

2. Another way to rewatch someone’s Instagram Live is by opening their IGTV feed. If the user who went live has saved their video and has added it to their IGTV feed, then you can easily check it out if you have missed it. Unlike in the story, the comments and likes of the Live video will not be available in the IGTV feed.

3. The option of highlights on Instagram allows a user to save their story and pin it in their bios. Similarly, one can also pin their Instagram Live Video to their highlights. When the user has shared their Live Video on their Instagram story and has added that story to their highlights, only then can you watch their Live Video in their highlights.

