Here are the top 5 ways to train your dog in the right way

Having a dog is the best feeling ever, but there is a certain amount of training that is necessary to give your dog the best possible grooming.

Dogs are God’s gift to mankind and are the best mate anyone can have. They will love you unconditionally and will bring a smile to your faces on a dull day. But, there are also a lot of responsibilities that have to be fulfilled when keeping a pet. Having a pet is like having a toddler, you have to run after them, care for them and stay awake in the night to comfort them and help them to sleep.

While training your dog, it is essential to stick to a routine and not let things go haywire. It is essential to reward good behaviour and correct bad behaviour to teach them from scratch and to train them the right way. So, here are 5 ways to train your dog easily and teach them basic tricks and good behaviour.

Set some house rules

It is very important for you to decide and set things straight in terms of whether the dog is allowed on the bed or not, whether it can poop in the house or not, whether it will have a separate chair on the dining table or not and so on.

Teach the dog its name

Whatever name you’ve given your dog, make sure that they start responding to it from the very beginning. They should get to know what their name is and should respond and react when they are being called by their name.

Reward good behaviour

While training your dog initially can be hard, it is very important for you to not get carried away and not go all out. Make sure to play with your dog thoroughly and while training, do reward good behaviour as much as you can and give them utmost love and attention.

Teach them to ‘stay’

This is a hard one. A dog can do anything but stay still. They are full of excitement and joy and want to jump and play, but teaching them to stay is one of the first steps in dog training and needs to be taught to encourage listening to commands.

Set up a corner exclusively for your dog

Everybody needs their own space. Setting up a corner for your dog can be its go-to space for chewing a bone or sleeping.

Credits :Pexels

