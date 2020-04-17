Here are the ways to help you to cope up with the loss of your beloved pet

If you have recently lost your furry friend, it must be hard for you to deal with the situation. So, here are some ways to handle the mental trauma for the loss of your pet.

Pets are always very close to our heart. When there is a pet in your home, you are always surrounded with positivity. Your entire attention is dedicated to your furry friend. And if you have dogs, then it becomes more intense because they require a lot of accompaniment. Pets are also a big part of our family. So, the loss of our pets also gives us a lot of pain and grief, even if we know that they will have to leave us one day.

When it is about the death of the most important family member, it’s not easy to deal with. It’s like a prime part of your life. People tend to bond with them in special ways. So, the pet's death really shatters our life in every aspect. But we have to deal with the loss and cope up with the situation to accept the truth. It would be tough initially, but later it heals the pain. Here's how you can cope up with the loss of your pet.

Loss of Pet: How to cope up with the loss of your pets.

1- Take some time to get over with this grief. There is no need to move on right then. It’s not a solution. Rather give yourself some time to grieve.

2- There will be several moments where you will want to express your emotions. Don’t try to hide it and be strong. Express your emotions.

3- You can arrange a funeral or other ceremony to honour your pet. Include your family and friends as well to remember some fun moments which you and your pet had spent together.

4- Create a memory book where there will be photos of the happy moments of you two. You can also join an animal charity group as a volunteer. You can take care of stray dogs and other animals as well. This will make you feel better.

5- After trying it all if it gets hard for you to deal with this situation, you can talk to a therapist. You can also reach out to a pet support group to cope up with this vulnerable moment.

When to get a new pet

Basically, getting a new pet to erase the painful memory is not at all a good idea. You may take several months to recover from this negative emotion. So, at this moment, it would be tough for you to gel with a new friend. So, take time as much as you want. Only when you will feel totally alright then go ahead for it. Since your new friend also needs your full attention.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×