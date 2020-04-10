Here are the ways of staying connected with your dear ones from afar during the COVID 19 lockdown

We are spending a lot of time with family during this lockdown. But what about our friends and relatives who are staying afar? How can we connect them? Find out the ways.

We all have to spend quarantined life right now due to the lockdown imposed by the government to stop the novel Coronavirus. So, currently, we can spend a lot of time with our family and focus on ourselves as well. But have you ever thought about those who are staying afar? Right now, we cannot meet our friends and relatives.

So, we can now utilise this lockdown period for our dear ones also who are staying with us. There are numerous ways which you can follow to stay connected with your friends and relatives. This will make them glad and relieve their boredom. They can also feel less-paranoid during this public health emergency. On the other hand, you can also add several other things to your to-do list and be occupied with them during the lockdown.

Friends and Relatives: Spend time with them during this lockdown period.

1- You can do a video call with your friends to cook together. Prepare a new recipe, make a salad or bake a cake or cookies, etc. You can do this with your relatives as well.

2- There are some apps on which you people can virtually watch a film together. Try this app with your loved ones to enjoy a film together.

3- Send mails to connect with your old friends.

4- Take out some old photos from your phone gallery and make a collage with them. And send it to your loved ones on WhatsApp. This will lead to a long conversation to make you forget about loneliness.

5- Also, you can send them some funny memes, thoughtful quotes and messages or videos to stay connected as much as possible.

6- If you can find something interesting in a newspaper or magazine or a storybook, then call your friends and discuss about it.

7- If you guys were learning something together like guitar or singing or a new language then start practicing it over a video call together to do a virtual group study.

8- Instead of text messaging, simply call them and talk about numerous things which you two used to enjoy earlier.

