Here’s everything you need to know about double texting

Double texting is a term that has been used off-late for people who send multiple texts after getting no reply. Know more about this term and the reasons why you shouldn’t engage in it.

Sure, it seems all hunky-dory when you start texting someone and you’re having a very interesting conversation with them, they are prompt with their responses and so are you. But what happens when they stop replying to your messages all of a sudden? You get caught on the wrong foot and as a result, think of double texting them.

Double texting is when you text someone again after you have sent them a message and they didn't reply. This should not be confused with sending 2-3 messages in one go as double texting involves sending another message after some time. Read on to know more about double texting.

1. It may be sensible to not double text someone as it may be the case that they have seen your message or more like messages, but haven’t been able to reply to them because they simply didn’t get time. So it is better to wait for them to reply instead of double texting them.

2. When you double text, someone, you can never take it back. Even if you delete them, they will be notified of those messages. So think twice before double texting someone.

3. If you constantly double text them, they might get annoyed and irked and they may start ignoring you and your messages. So resist the urge to double text someone if you want them to stay interested in you.

4. Just take the hint and back off. The reason you are having to double text is that they didn’t reply to your earlier message. So try to take the hint that they might not want to talk to you.

