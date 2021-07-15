Here’s everything you need to know about gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that can make you feel trivial, unworthy and unimportant. Read on to know everything about it and how to deal with it.

Most of us are guilty of not recognising the toxic or abusive behaviour of people especially our loved ones. We tend to give them the benefit of doubt a lot of the time and put our feelings and emotions on the back burner when they hurt us. One such form of emotional abuse that most people are unaware of is gaslighting.

Gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse where the person manipulates the other person and influences their thought processes and changes their perception of reality. They force their thoughts and memories on the other person. Read on to know more about it.

Questioning every single thing

When someone tries to gaslight you, they will influence your thoughts and emotions to such an extent that you will end up questioning every single thing that you believe in. You will stop taking yourself seriously and instead will end up taking advice from that other person for every little thing that you do.

Making you lose your sanity

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that can lead to the person losing their sanity. The other person can influence you to such an extent that you may no longer feel in control or capable of handling your own life and making your own decisions.

Belittling your beliefs and feelings

The gaslighter will question every emotion that you go through and will make you feel unworthy. They will belittle and trivialise every issue that you go through and will not take you or your emotions seriously.

If you feel like you are being gaslighted, then try to identify the problem and recognise the gaslighting behaviour. Avoid second-guessing yourself or doubting every decision that you make and try to focus only on your thoughts and emotions without any external influence.

