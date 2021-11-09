Here’s everything you need to know about the Sagittarius zodiac sign

Born between ​​November 22 to December 21, Sagittarians are represented by the archer. People belonging to the zodiac sign are known for having a lust for travel and adventure. They like intellectual and spiritual pursuits and are fueled by wanderlust. They live for travelling and are always more than ready to go on new adventures and expeditions.

They have a thing for meeting new people and exploring new cultures and hate the idea of sitting at one place for a long amount of time. Another thing that they hate is routine and monotony. Jupiter, which is the planet of abundance, spirituality, and growth, governs Sagittarius. Sagittarians are also great storytellers and are known to have a great sense of humour.

They are known to make the impossible possible. They are optimistic and hopeful beings who believe that there is nothing that is beyond their reach. They are also highly ambitious people who like to be in an environment that allows them to reach for the stars.

Sagittarians are all about taking risks. They are not the ones to play safe or two, hesitate before coming out of their comfort zone. They are often admired by their peers for their impeccable presence of mind and wittiness. Read on to know the personality traits, compatibility, love and career traits of this zodiac sign.

Personality traits

Sagittarians are known to be pretty blunt and straightforward. They are known to never mince their words and are extremely direct and honest, no matter how hard it might be for the other to hear the truth. They are also known to have a good sense of humour and can make anyone laugh with their jokes and antics. They are known to have an infectious energy and can also carry conversations with ease. While they do not know everything, they sure pretend to know it. Thus, they often come across as rude or arrogant.

They are also adventure lovers and don’t like the idea of doing the same thing every day. They like to meet new people and are extroverted by nature.

Career

They are someone who like the idea of having a flexible career. They don’t like being confined to a cubicle or even a cabin for that matter! They like to have the freedom to choose their workplace and environment and change it as and when they get bored from it. They like having independence and simply hate the idea of micromanagement.

Some careers that are best suited for Sagittarians include actor, designer, writer and model. These careers allow them to shape their own lives and also visit new places at the same time. These are unconventional career choices and a Sagittarian is most likely to be drawn to these.

When it comes to their workplace behaviour, Sagittarius are not too keen on finding a best friend in their colleagues. They like to maintain a professional distance and simply hate the idea of workplace drama or politics. They know how to maintain a healthy work-life balance and know how to separate their professional life from their personal life.

Love

Sagittarians are the ones who can keep any relationship exciting and electrifying. They will bring something new to every relationship and can be an exciting partner to be with. However, the only trouble that they face in their love life is that they have severe trust issues. They do not have the ability to open up quickly to someone and show the vulnerable side and thus, pretend to be this strong and cold-hearted person.

They don’t like a restrictive relationship or your partner and want to maintain that independence while being in a committed relationship. They want to have an honest and safe space with their partner while also maintaining their privacy and personal space.

Compatibility

Sagittarians are compatible with zodiac signs such as Aries, Leo, Gemini and Aquarius. Since Sagittarians are seekers of truth and are always looking for a new adventure experience, these 4 zodiac signs make the very best partners for them.

Leos, just like Sagittarians, have a lust for life and never shy away from going on a new adventure or journey. They like to be in the limelight and are thus likely to have a strong and inseparable bond with Sagittarians.

Geminis are likely to be compatible with Sagittarians because they too fear boredom and restrictions and simply cannot handle monotony.

Aquarians have pretty similar personality traits to Sagittarians. They are extroverted, unconventional and pretty straightforward. They thus make a great pair with Sagittarians.

Aries-born people fear no one. They are bold, truthful and blunt. They gel well with Sagittarians as both these zodiac signs hate being politically correct or sugar coating things.

