Here’s everything you need to know about TOXIC masculinity

Toxic masculinity is society’s way of pressuring men to follow gender stereotypes and behave in a certain way. Here are some warning signs to consider.

Just like women, men too face pressure from society to behave in a certain way. They are expected to act tough and possess certain qualities like being dominating, aggressive and manly. This results in men adopting the stereotypical ideas of masculinity. This is called toxic, as it affects the mental health of males and sabotages their relationships.

To depict their manhood, men often act in a certain way. Be it showing indifference, acting tough or showing anger and aggression at the slightest of inconvenience. Here are some signs of toxic masculinity to look out for.

Indifference

They pretend to be emotionless and pretend to have a tough exterior. They consider showing emotions as feminine and unmanly. They do not take part in family traditions and never show their vulnerable sider or weaknesses.

Dominance

They exercise power and authority over you. They dictate terms and have complete disregard for your interests and emotions. They want to know your whereabouts at all times and often bully you.

Control freak

From controlling the house to controlling you, toxic masculinity can compel the man to decide everything and have the last word in all the matters.

Violence

When in anger, men might get aggressive and violent. They might throw and break things or even harm you just to prove their masculinity and power over you.

Condescension

They might often consider them superior to you and make dismissive and insulting comments to pull you down.

