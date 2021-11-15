Here’s everything you need to know about Virgos

Born between August 23 to September 22, Virgo is represented by the Virgin. Virgos are ruled by Mercury. They are known to be perfectionists and clean freaks. They also have attention to detail are very particular about keeping things neat and tidy. They like keeping things organised and have a set routine that they follow every single day.

They don’t like the idea of unpredictability or flexibility. They also try to impose their rules on others. If they like cleanliness, they will definitely force their friends to maintain the same in their abodes. They are also extremely critical beings who never seem to be pleased. They manage to find flaws in each and everything and thus, can be quite irritating to some people.

They are also known to be highly intelligent and sharp. They have an observant nature and are quick enough to think of out-of-the-box ideas and concepts. They have an introverted nature and thus like to keep to themselves instead of putting themselves out there.

Virgos believe in doing the work instead of just making a noise about it. They like to keep a low profile and believe that their work is enough to speak for themselves.

From compatibility to love, read on to know more about people belonging to this zodiac sign.

Personality traits

Virgos are diligent and detail-oriented people. They are also practical, logical and systematic. They prefer listening to their pragmatic side instead of getting carried away with emotions. They like clear concepts that are organised and don’t like to go with the flow.

They also tend to have a great sense of humour that tends to be hidden under several layers of perfectionism! They can easily make people laugh with their wit and intelligent jokes.

Virgos are not afraid to accept their flaws and work on them. They are always willing to try new things and improve their skill set. They are also known to be highly expressive people who never mince their words. They are very communicative as they believe that communication is key for achieving perfection in any task.

They are represented by the virgin, this means that they are pure and kind-hearted beings who have no ill will. They are capable of caring for themselves as well as for others. They are also aware of their flaws and are waiting to accept and work online. Their idea of perfection is something that they strive for in whatever they do.

They might come across as stuck up for arrogant people but in reality, we are extremely compassionate and loving beings who would turn the world upside down to bring a smile on the faces of their loved ones.

Love and friendship

Virgos are incredibly supportive as friends. They are natural problem-solvers and are always there to lend an ear to their friend. They are kind, gentle and supportive friends who offer great guidance.

When it comes to love, they know what they want. They will never settle a compromise and are never willing to lower their standards. They want a committed relationship and crave a companion who will be serious and dedicated towards them.

Due to their ‘perfectionist’ image, they might come across as boring but this could be further from the truth. Virgos as lovers are incredibly wild and fun. They know how to enjoy life and are more than ready to go on new adventures with their better half.

Career

It is no secret that Virgos are perfectionists and detail-oriented people. In whatever task they do, they manage to find out errors or glitches. Thus, the careers that are best suited for them include writer, editor and publisher. They sure make a fine editor and they have a natural talent for spotting errors!

Compatibility

The personality of Virgos can be quite difficult to get along with. But there are some zodiac signs that gel perfectly well with them. The zodiac signs include Taurus, Capricorn Scorpio and Cancer.

While Taurus and Capricorn match their grounded nature and humbleness, Scorpio and Cancer get their introverted nature and quiet demeanour.

They also pair well with Pisces-born people who are the exact opposite of them. They are compatible with them because they bring a unique energy and freshness to the organised and monotonous life of Virgos.

