Here’s everything you should know about your baby’s feeding

Baby’s growth depends on their feeding which results in healthy body weight. So, how do you know if your baby is eating enough? Read on to know about when and how much to feed your little one.

Feeding your baby is one of the most important tasks and parents should be careful about it. Your baby needs to get all the important nutrients to get healthy growth. Often parents get confused about their baby’s feeding process and wonder if their babies are getting the right nutrients through the breast milk, formula or solid foods.

But if parents can get a guide about the when and how much to feed, then it will be easier for them to follow the routine. And there is an exact time and a certain quantity also that needs to be maintained for feeding. Here we have given the routine for the baby’s feeding. Read on to know below.

Baby’s feeding process to provide him with all the important nutrients:

Newborn to 6 months

Babies in this phase should get all the important nutrients from either breast milk or baby formula. New-borns should be breastfed every two to three hours and they get 1-2 ounces of milk per feeding. Two-month-old babies drink 4 to 5 ounces milk per feeding every 3 to 4 hours. 6-month-old babies get 8 ounces milk per feeding every 4 to 5 hours.

And if you are giving the baby formula, then it’s better to know that infants take 2 to 3 ounces of it per feeding every three to four hours. This quantity will increase by 1 ounce per month.

Solid foods should be introduced to them at the age of 4 or 6 years. But before that, you cannot give them solids.

6- to 8-month babies

At this phase, babies still should get important nutrients from breastmilk or formula. And you can start with solid foods but don’t feed them too much. Every day there should maximum two meals with solids. For this, you can try single-grained baby cereal, pureed veggies, fruits, etc. From 6 to 9 months, you can give babies strained veggies, fruits, yoghurt, cottage cheese, etc.

9-12 month babies

At this age, half of the nutrition will come from breastmilk or formula and the other half will be provided from solid foods. The formula should be given 16 to 24 ounces daily and breastmilk should be provided every 4 to 5 hours.

From this age, the baby starts to be sensitive towards their taste buds. They understand what is tasty and what is not. They have preferences with foods at this age. So, if they want to eat more, then feed them. But if they move away from food, then stop feeding at that moment.

After 12 months

After one year, most of the calories should be consumed from solid foods only. You should also give them milk for calcium with some snacks. Toddlers should drink 2 to 3 cups of milk in a day.

When your baby gets hungry

It’s always advisable to feed your baby based on their hunger cues rather than the time-chart. So, here are some hunger cues that will help you to understand when your baby is hungry. The cues are as follows:

Licking lips.

Sticking tongue out.

Moving jaw or mouth for breasts.

Putting his hands or fingers in mouth.

Opening her mouth.

Sucking everything around him.

Overfeeding and underfeeding

Babies are generally good at taking the right proportions of breastmilk or formula. But sometimes, they may take in more than they need and this is mostly normal in formulas because it’s easier to drink in a bottle rather than getting breastmilk. So, it’s always advisable to give less because you can make more formula if your baby needs it. Overfeeding leads to certain health issues in infants like gas, stomach pain, vomit, etc. And if your baby wants to eat all the time even if he is full, then you should talk to your paediatrician about it.

Underfeeding is also not good for your little one because it can cause weight problems. Babies are generally double their birth weight at 5 months of age and triple the weight when they get one year old. If your baby is not gaining normal weight, then don’t give too much gap between feedings. But make sure you talk to his doctor properly before doing it.

Indicators to know if the baby is eating enough

You can check their diapers regularly which are a good indicator to understand if they are eating enough. And it is also good to maintain a chart of their weight and regular feeding.

