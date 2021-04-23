Here’s a handy list of all Indian states and their capitals

There are 28 states and 8 union territories. Each state has its own traditions, history, demography and cultures. Check out this handy list of all 28 states of India and their capitals.

India is a country known for its rich heritage and culture. India has 28 states and 8 union territories. Every state has its own culture, cuisine and traditions. Being the largest democracy and one of the oldest civilizations in the world, India has one of the richest and most vivid histories and heritage with an extraordinary culture. Thus, the term ‘unity in diversity’ holds true for India.

With so many states and capitals in India, it is easy to get confused at times. So we have for you a list of all 28 states and their capitals, that will come in handy. Here is the complete list of states and their capitals of India.

Andhra Pradesh - Hyderabad (Proposed Capital Amaravati)

Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar

Assam- Dispur

Bihar- Patna

Chhattisgarh- Raipur

Goa- Panaji

Gujarat – Gandhinagar

Haryana – Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh – Shimla

Jharkhand – Ranchi

Karnataka – Bengaluru

Kerala – Thiruvananthapuram

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal

Maharashtra – Mumbai

Manipur – Imphal

Meghalaya – Shillong

Mizoram – Aizawl

Nagaland – Kohima

Orissa – Bhubaneswar

Punjab – Chandigarh

Rajasthan – Jaipur

Sikkim – Gangtok

Tamil Nadu – Chennai

Telangana – Hyderabad

Tripura – Agartala

Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow

Uttarakhand – Dehradun

West Bengal – Kolkata

