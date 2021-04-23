Here’s a handy list of all Indian states and their capitals
India is a country known for its rich heritage and culture. India has 28 states and 8 union territories. Every state has its own culture, cuisine and traditions. Being the largest democracy and one of the oldest civilizations in the world, India has one of the richest and most vivid histories and heritage with an extraordinary culture. Thus, the term ‘unity in diversity’ holds true for India.
With so many states and capitals in India, it is easy to get confused at times. So we have for you a list of all 28 states and their capitals, that will come in handy. Here is the complete list of states and their capitals of India.
Andhra Pradesh - Hyderabad (Proposed Capital Amaravati)
Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar
Assam- Dispur
Bihar- Patna
Chhattisgarh- Raipur
Goa- Panaji
Gujarat – Gandhinagar
Haryana – Chandigarh
Himachal Pradesh – Shimla
Jharkhand – Ranchi
Karnataka – Bengaluru
Kerala – Thiruvananthapuram
Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal
Maharashtra – Mumbai
Manipur – Imphal
Meghalaya – Shillong
Mizoram – Aizawl
Nagaland – Kohima
Orissa – Bhubaneswar
Punjab – Chandigarh
Rajasthan – Jaipur
Sikkim – Gangtok
Tamil Nadu – Chennai
Telangana – Hyderabad
Tripura – Agartala
Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow
Uttarakhand – Dehradun
West Bengal – Kolkata
