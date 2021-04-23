  1. Home
Here’s a handy list of all Indian states and their capitals

There are 28 states and 8 union territories. Each state has its own traditions, history, demography and cultures. Check out this handy list of all 28 states of India and their capitals.
India is a country known for its rich heritage and culture. India has 28 states and 8 union territories. Every state has its own culture, cuisine and traditions. Being the largest democracy and one of the oldest civilizations in the world, India has one of the richest and most vivid histories and heritage with an extraordinary culture. Thus, the term ‘unity in diversity’ holds true for India.

 

With so many states and capitals in India, it is easy to get confused at times. So we have for you a list of all 28 states and their capitals, that will come in handy. Here is the complete list of states and their capitals of India.

 

Andhra Pradesh - Hyderabad (Proposed Capital Amaravati)

 

Arunachal Pradesh - Itanagar

 

Assam- Dispur

 

Bihar- Patna

 

Chhattisgarh- Raipur

 

Goa- Panaji

 

Gujarat – Gandhinagar 

 

Haryana – Chandigarh 

 

Himachal Pradesh – Shimla 

 

Jharkhand – Ranchi 

 

Karnataka – Bengaluru 

 

Kerala – Thiruvananthapuram 

 

Madhya Pradesh – Bhopal 

 

Maharashtra – Mumbai 

Manipur – Imphal 

 

Meghalaya – Shillong 

 

Mizoram – Aizawl 

 

Nagaland – Kohima 

 

Orissa – Bhubaneswar 

 

Punjab – Chandigarh 

 

Rajasthan – Jaipur 

Sikkim – Gangtok 

 

Tamil Nadu – Chennai 

 

Telangana – Hyderabad 

 

Tripura – Agartala 

 

Uttar Pradesh – Lucknow 

 

Uttarakhand – Dehradun 

 

West Bengal – Kolkata

 

