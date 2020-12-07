Here’s how can you determine your Zodiac Sign in astrology?

There are 12 zodiac signs divided in 12 months belonging to four different energies or elements. So, here’s the way to determine your zodiac sign under which you were born.

When you think about zodiac signs, the first question that comes to your mind is what’s your sign. In astrology, there are 12 signs that are divided in 12 months and they carry their own features and characteristics. People belonging to a certain zodiac sign represent its characteristics in them.

So, how can you determine your zodiac sign? Each of these signs has 30 degrees to complete the 360-degree circle. Zero degrees of the Aries sign is set every year at sunrise on the equator of March 21 followed by which others signs are measured. The 12 signs are divided into 4 elements and the zodiac signs represent the characteristics of them. The elements are earth (practical), water (emotional psychic), air (mental logical) and fire (spirit, power).

How to determine your zodiac sign?

Fire Signs- Power and stimulation

Aries the Ram (March 21-April 19)- Impatient, leadership, independent action.

Leo the Lion (July 23-August 22)- Controlled energy and uses its power wisely.

Sagittarius the Archer (November 22-December 21)- Funny, broadening the mind from travel and aims for the future.

Air Signs- Communication

Gemini the Twins (May 21-June 22)- Rotational thinking with the desire to have a practical experiment always.

Libra the Scales (September 23-October 22)- Balance, partnership, decision-maker and maintain harmony in relationships.

Aquarius the Water carrier (January 20-February 18)- Independent with a desire to find ways.

Earth Signs- Practical

Taurus the Bull (April 20- May 20)- Organisation and patience with money handling skill.

Virgo the Virgin (August 23- September 22)- Mental analysis, service to self and health-conscious.

Capricorn the Mountain Goat (December 22-January 19)- Self-discipline, career-oriented, long-term planner.

Water Sings- Compassion, feelings, emotional, psychic

Cancer the Crab (June 21-July 22)- Emotional, provider of security, home builders, intuitive.

Scorpio the Scorpion (October 23-November 21)- Emotional controller, investigating the secrets of life, personal transformation.

Pisces the Fish (February 19-March 20)- Karma believers, service to others, the man of the collective unconscious.

