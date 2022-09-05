Here’s how to comfort your teenager after their first heartbreak

As a parent, nothing can be more heart breaking than watching your little one going through the trials and phases of teenage love only to end up at heartbreak central. While some teenagers tend to sulk in their rooms, others play loud music and drown out the sound of family in their surroundings. then there are those who lose appetite, drop weight and even slip into dreaded depression. While you may be tempted to intervene and heal their broken heart; there are a few ways you can do this without disrespecting their boundaries. Read on to know more about how to comfort your child after their first heartbreak.

Do not berate them for falling in love

It can be hard for parents to accept that their teenager has fallen in love or is having romantic feelings for a classmate or friend. However, berating your child for their feelings is never a good idea as it may distance you from them. You must not stage an angry confrontation or intervention where you probe them about their love life. If your spouse has a conservative nature and would not take such news well, then refrain from letting your spouse intervene in a thoughtless manner.

Do not read their diary secretly or check their phone

The first step to helping your child is to establish a basis of trust between you and them. They need to know that you aren’t going to sneak around behind the back reading their personal journal or checking their phone to find out the specifics of what has transpired between them and their crush.

Share your own stories to create a friendly environment so they open up

It is understandable that you are extremely worried about your little one especially if your teenager is showing signs of depression or has been retreating into their shell. Nevertheless, your best bet is to get them to open up to you themselves. You can start by telling them about your own childhood, share stories of your own first crush and how often you navigated heartache. It can help them to know that they will be just as happy as you are today with a spouse of their own someday.

It will also help them openly speak of their pain to you rather than keep things under wraps because they fear being rebuked.

