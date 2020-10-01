Here’s how to give leash training to your dog to take him out for a stroll

Taking your dog outside for a small walk is always enjoyed by them. It enhances their overall well-being. So, here’s how can you put the leash around their neck before the walk.

Regular walking is important for a dog’s overall health and well-being. It improves their digestion process and helps them to sleep better at night. So, you should take your pooch outside for a stroll regularly. But this should not be the case only for passing stool. Taking your dog outside for a short walk makes them extremely happy. They can explore the environment.

And to take him for a walk, leash training is vital because without the leash, you cannot control their movement. So, you have to train them for the leash.

Read below to know the tips for the leash training of your dog.

Things you can do for the training:

1.Practice makes everything perfect. So, try to make your dog habituated with the leash. It won’t be perfect for the first time, so you have to keep doing it everyday.

2.Often consistency works better. Try to use the same leash and road for walking to make your dog acquainted with them.

3.Don’t forget to praise your dog once he wears the leash because this way he can understand that he is doing the right thing. But don’t let him indulge in a treat as that will send a wrong message.

4.Vets also suggest that tiring your dog a bit before walk helps them to give attention to the stroll. So, play a quick game with them before the walk.

5.If you want to give them a treat, then offer it during the walk so that they enjoy the stroll.

Pulling leash

Often older dogs pull their leash or collar that can damage their nerves on the neck. So, you have to make them understand that pulling means the fun time will be stopped. This is what you can do:

1.Give them treats during the walk, but whenever they pull the leash, treats will stop.

2.If they pull the leash right after coming out of the home, then take him inside again to make him understand that pulling the leash means they won't be able to go out. Then take him outside after some time.

Remember

Always buy the best leash for your dog, so that he feels comfortable with it and it will be easier for you to hold as well.

