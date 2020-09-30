Here’s how to help your child choose the right career path

Are you struggling with how to help your child to choose the right career path? If yes, then here is what you need to do to help your child make the right decision.

How many times did you hear the words “my child is going to be an engineer, doctor or government officer” as a kid? While these are great career options, everyone wishes to choose a career path that they desire and not the one someone else chooses for them, even when it comes from your own parents. And what’s worse is when parents don’t support the career their child has chosen for themselves.

So, the first thing to help your child choose the right career path is supporting and encouraging them and letting them know that they can move mountains if they put their mind to it. It can be difficult for teenagers to choose the right career path without the support of their parents, which is why you have to be there to help them out,

Here’s what parents can do to help their child choose the right career path.

Do not impose your dreams on your child

Your child is a unique individual, so let him or her choose the path they desire. It might feel tempting to tell your child to avoid a certain path and take another, but resist the urge and let them choose what they want. Instead, give them options to help them decide.

Let your child discover their passion

If you think that the career path they have chosen doesn’t align with their physical or mental strength, don’t rule it out completely. Let them explore by introducing them to different things, and let them discover their own strengths. As a parent, you should try and find those innate strengths and help them focus and brush those skills to excel in the field they have chosen for themselves.

Encourage them to see a career counsellor or mentor

It is always good to have a second opinion when you are unable to decide on something yourself. Since career counsellors are professionals trained to guide you to take the right path, talking to them might help fuel your child's career aspirations.

Expose your child to a variety of different activities

From arts to nature, from travelling to science, let your child explore the endless possibilities and see what piques their interest. If you see that they are curious about a certain field, encourage them to learn more about it and explore the options available.

Set an example

Parents are a great and first influence on a child. When your child watches you build a career you really love, it will motivate them to build one of their own. Regardless of how old you are, spend more time doing what you love so that your child follows in your footstep and achieve great things.

Be patient

Make your child learn the importance of having patience and remind your child that they might have to navigate their way to a career path that will help them reach heights. Tell them that there is always scope to grow into an amazing person they are meant to be.

