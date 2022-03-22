Here’s how to include 15-minutes of self-care in your busy day

The pandemic may be over, but the extended length of the outbreak and subsequent lockdowns have compelled us all to find the new normal in our lives. Whether you’re working from home or simply getting accustomed to working from the office; the work pressure and a new routine can feel overwhelming. So, here’s a nifty guide on the 5 things you can do to include 15-minutes of self-care in your busy day.

Sneak in a 10-minute workout or warm-up

Even if heading to the gym isn’t an option, staying active can do wonders to lift your mood. You can begin with a quick warm-up or even stretch your limbs, as the rush of endorphins from a quick workout can improve your mental health. Power yoga or sun salutations are also great ways to beat the stress.

Paint away with an adult colouring book

Planning constructive hobbies for yourself can offer you a dose of much needed positivity. Whether it is mandala art or an exciting Hogwarts themed adult colouring book, you can paint to your heart's content and feel the tension fade away.

Indulge in aromatherapy with essential oils or use a diffuser

The soothing scent of lemongrass or lavender from a diffuser wafting across your bedroom can make a world of difference to relieve your stress. You can even use essential oils in your self-care regimen to relax your body and soothe your frayed nerves.

Pen those thoughts in a gratitude journal

Journaling can be a fun way to recall all the people in your life you are grateful for. You can use it to pen positive affirmations every day and these can boost your mood. Your 15-minute routine can include taking a second to recount three things you’re grateful for. These can be the little things in life like your soft blanket, the comfort of your room, the birds chirping out your window or even the little flowering shrub!

Indulge yourself with a skin care and beauty routine

Self-love is critical and there’s no better way to boost your spirits than a well-planned beauty and skin routine. So, bring out your moisturizer, put on a hair mask or dab on some toner to nourish your skin and rejuvenate your soul!

Choose endeavours suggested in this guide to ensure that you sneak in a few moments every day just for yourself!

