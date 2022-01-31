Here’s how to teach your kids to become more compassionate people

Children look up to their parents and idolize them. So, a prevailing way to impart key lessons to your little ones is by starting early. Many parents wish to help their kids mature with key skills like compassion, determination and a never give up attitude. Yet, it is easier said than done when you are struggling with a young one who still has temper tantrums. If you wish to take the initiative, then here are some ways you can teach your kids to become more compassionate people.

Teach your kids to control their temper tantrums

In case your toddler or pre-teen child is quick to anger and frequently throws tantrums, you can take this opportunity to impart a lesson in anger management. Show her an approach (like counting till 5 or drawing a long breath) to stay calm and not get frustrated with frequent tantrums.

Teach them to value other people’s feelings

On many instances, you may feel exhausted when faced by sibling spats. If your kids tend to have arguments or fights with their friend or siblings, then it may be a good time to teach them the value of empathy. Take on small exercises where they put themselves in their sibling’s shoes. When your kid sees how their words or actions make others smile, then they would become better people.

Encourage your kids to put in efforts

As parents you are also preparing your little one for a life ahead. So, it is vital to teach them the importance of working hard to attain a goal. This could be anything as small as reworking a drawing to make it better or redoing their sums till they get them right. Praise them for putting in efforts rather than merely congratulating them for a win.

Real life is all about working hard to ace exams or working out to build a great physique. So, small lessons like empathy and determination taught to kids can help them master the journey of life.

Also Read: Important values to teach your kids by age 5