Here’s how you can be productive during a chaotic life

Nothing can go wrong in a perfect world since everything is always the same. Making plans that work most of the time is possible. You're able to plan and predict what's going to happen. But we all know, that's not how life works. Unforeseen events might derail your plans, ambitions and good intentions to create a change in the real world.

Think about it. A sudden death, an accident, a workplace catastrophe or a health issue can derail you from your path.

Our issues and the planet won't magically disappear if these things happen. Everything is unpredictable, no matter how much experience we have. A lot of the time, they're out of our hands. To deal with chaos when it interrupts your usual flow, you have two options:

1. Assume there will always be turmoil in life, and be flexible in your approach.

2. Failing to adapt might lead to a life filled with misery.

In a world of uncertainty, how do you adapt? How do you stay productive when you can't even take a breath before you have to deal with the next thing?

Here are some suggestions to assist you to overcome such obstacles.

Don't abandon your crucial tasks

When something significant disrupts your life, it's all too easy to acquire tunnel vision. You can't think of anything else since your thoughts are muddled. This is troublesome since focusing on a particular issue might blind you to other issues that may be more significant. By ignoring these factors, you are exacerbating your difficulties.

By doing this, we get into a vicious loop. So, no matter how difficult life is, and no matter how tempting it is to focus all of your attention on one item, stick to your vital tasks.

Maintain as much consistency as possible in your regimen. Continue with your errands. In life never overlook the essentials. Those minor details will keep you sane.

Be optimistic

It is hard to remain positive during extreme situations, but these are testing times and if you survive during these times, then nothing can stop you to achieve peace.

Consider turmoil and uncertainty to be a catalyst that drives you to develop and improve.

That is how we can accept uncertainty. It challenges you to be creative and forward-thinking with your answers. When you live in this manner, you will find yourself responding to difficulties faster, wiser and more easily. If you look at it from a perspective that tough times come to make you tougher and evolve for good. Diamonds are formed under extreme pressure. Consider yourself to be a rare diamond going through extreme pressure. So, focus on the learnings of the tough learn, improve and shine.

About the author: Anamika Yaduvanshi is a life coach and motivational speaker.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Is your job hurting your mental health? Experts list 7 ways to tackle it mindfully