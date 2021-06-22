Here’s how you can deal with the stress of uncertainty

Uncertainty can be quite overwhelming and scary. Follow these ways to help manage the stress of uncertainty.

Uncertainty for sure is one major factor for stress today. An individual is swamped with uncertainty and worries about the future. While most events are not under your control, your outlook is key to handle challenging situations and confidently facing what lies ahead. In fact, uncertainty about the future makes us incapable of handling the situations if they actually occur as it incapacitates us from taking effective and efficient decisions.

When the future is uncertain or we're experiencing something new, we can't rely on past experiences to inform our decision-making. If you are constantly preparing yourself for potential uncertainties in life, indirectly you are just inviting chronic stress and making yourself more prone to fear and anxiety. The fact that the terror of the unknown can easily activate the physiological state of stress and as result, our fight-or-flight response is also alerted. These result in physical changes like hormone surges and an increased heart rate. Over time, chronic stress can prove to have a negative impact on your health by increasing the risk for cardiovascular disease and memory loss.

The lower tolerance of uncertainty is in direct connection with mental health conditions like depression, anxiety, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. On the other hand, the high tolerance of uncertainty can aid to fix your stress levels because you are not fixating on uncertainties that are out of your control. However, if you feel overwhelmed by uncertainty it’s essential to know that you’re not alone; most of us carry the same baggage. To some extent uncertainty is a natural and unavoidable part of life and here are a few ways to aid you in managing it:

Generate tolerance

We steer through uncertainty everyday, some even face it in little chores like going to the market and beating themselves over if they will reach safely or in time. However, excepting these, everyday uncertainties that we often tend to not work upon will help us bring closure. We need to focus on the positive fact that you still went about your life and this will in turn aid you to build your tolerance for more significant uncertainties in life little by little. By igniting the need for certainty in life, you can begin to let go of negative behaviours, experience less stress and worry, and eventually, free up time and energy for more practical needs in life.

Maintain focus on the things you can control

People usually suffer through stress due to uncertainty because they are fixated on events which absolutely not in their control. Due to this denial, they suffer from anxiety which may often lead to additional suffering. These are the people who are always googling, checking the news, or hoarding supplies: these ways to deal with uncertainty eventually increase anxiety or creates various fears within them. Instead, step back, unplug and focus on the things you can control like your work, family time, and daily routine all this will help you remain calm in life and eventually making better decisions when you have to.

Sticking to a schedule

Stress over and over again has the ability to disturb your sleep and eating cycles which in turn has major adverse effects on your psychological state. To countercheck this running on a routine is vital. Enabling a routine will aid assist you with the much-needed sense of structure and control when you're otherwise lacking it to help fix your psychological state.

