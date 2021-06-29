Here’s how you can play old flash games after the recent discontinuation of Adobe Flash Player

Unable to play your favourite flash games on your computer/laptop? Here’s how you can play them without Adobe Flash Player.

Most of us have spent our early teen years playing games on the computer, be it cooking games, racing games, dress up games or parking games. We have very fond memories of spending hours sitting in front of the computer and being lost in the virtual world.

But Adobe killed Flash Player on December 31, 2020. Even the web browsers have removed Flash support. This means that you no longer will be able to play your favourite Flash-based games online, right? Wrong! We have for you a clever way to play your favourite childhood games on your laptop or computer even without Flash! Read on to know how.

You can easily play your old Flash content with FlashPoint. It is a free program that has an archive of flash games and animations. It is best for those who have a Windows PC. (Experimental versions for Mac and Linux are also available).

FlashPoint runs a Flash “projector”. To use this, you will need to download one of the packages available on the website. Click the ‘download’ button on the Flashpoint website. Next, unzip it.

Once unzipped, click ‘start Flashpoint’. You can now search for your favourite game and start playing!

